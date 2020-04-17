|
Luigi Pagano
Bonita Springs - Luigi Pagano, 80, of Bonita Springs, Florida passed away on April 10, 2020. He also had a home in Princeton, IL. Prior to retiring in 2004, he lived in Palatine, Wheeling, Deerfield and Northbrook. He was born on March 6, 1940 in Montorio Al Vomano. Abruzzo, Italy to Pasquale Pagano and Annunziata (Alcibiade) Pagano.
Lou emigrated to the United States with his parents and siblings in 1954. He graduated from Glenbrook North High school in 1958. He attended barber school at the Chicago Barber School to get his license as a barber. Lou began his career working with his brother Connie in a barber shop in Deerfield. Lou's entrepreneurial spirit led him to open his first barber shop named the Colonnade in Northbrook in the early 1960s. He owned a barber shop in various locations in Northbrook through most of his career. He opened his last shop in downtown Palatine prior to his retirement in 2004.
Loving father of Brian (Lisa) Pagano, Gino (Jenni) Pagano and Kristie (Jake) Tur. Cherished grandfather of Ashley (Paolo) Latrofa, Andrew Pagano, Nick Pagano, Kady Pagano, Brianna (Hunter) Davis, Michael Pagano, Giovana Tur, Logan Tur, Jenna Pagano and Alexa Pagano. He is also survived by 3 great grandchildren. Caring brother of Constintine (Gretchen) Pagano and Liliana (Leo) Ferretti. Beloved companion of Sandy Hoos and Chloe. He was also a fond uncle to his niece and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Pasquale and Annuziata Pagano and his nephews Neal Pagano and Dean Pagano.
Cremation services provided by Bergen Funeral Services, Naples, Florida. Due to the Coronavirus, a Celebration of Life and enterrement will be held at a later date when public gatherings are permitted.
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020