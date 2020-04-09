|
|
Luke Hunter Sloven
Luke Hunter Sloven left us to on March 13, 2020 after being involved in an automobile accident that suddenly took his life.
Luke was born in Los Angeles, California on September 24, 1987 to Larry Paul Sloven and Margaret Bromley Sloven, He was a very special and gifted child. His paternal grandmother always referred to him as a wise old man in the body of a very young man.
Early in Luke's life his father founded a successful company in Hong Kong and moved the family there.
While living in Hong Kong Luke attended the Hong Kong International school where he made many friends from around the world.
Luke also enjoyed traveling to Thailand with his family where the family owned a beach home in Phuket. On one such trip in December 2004, the family narrowly escaped being swept out to sea when the Tsunami that hit that region without warning destroyed their home the day after Christmas. Fortunately, they departed their home minutes before to play golf, a sport which Luke loved.
Luke moved to Naples Florida with his brother in his sophomore year of High School. He attended Naples High and played on the baseball, golf and the soccer team of which he was co-captain. He also graduated from Florida Southwestern University and in recent years was employed by Moore Property Management Company as a Portfolio Manager.
Luke will forever be remembered as a comedian, a practical joker, for his infectious laugh and for his big blue eyes. He saw the good in everything and loved life.
He is survived by his father Larry P Sloven, his mother Margaret Bromley, his brother Gerson Sloven, his lifelong companion Linda Nunez, her two children Angelina and Marcos, his beloved boston terrier Cameron and his mentor and trusted friend Stan Karpf.
A celebration of life will be held in Naples Florida at a later date.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the LHS Memorial Account, c/o Moore Property Management Company, 5603 Naples Blvd Naples Florida 34109.
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020