Services
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
(239) 992-4982
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
625 111th Ave. No.
Naples, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Luz Miranda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luz Maria Miranda


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Luz Maria Miranda Obituary
Luz Maria Miranda

Naples, FL

Luz Maria Miranda 89, of Naples, FL died Monday, April 29, 2019. She was born August 30, 1929 in Juncos, Puerto Rico daughter of the late Anastacio and Carmen (Galves) Davila. She had been a resident of Naples for the past 48 years.

She enjoyed traveling, watching tele-novelas, cooking and spending time with her loved ones.

She is survived by her two sons, Julio Miranda, Jr. and his wife, Janet of Naples, FL and Hector Miranda also of Naples, FL; brother, Pedro Davila of Bonita Springs, FL; 7 grandchildren, Norma Miranda Davies who she raised as a daughter, Anthony Miranda, Eric

Miranda, Hector Miranda, Jr., James Miranda, Weston Miranda, and Sequega Miranda, and one great-grandson, Connor Davies.

Her family will receive friends on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Shikany Funeral Home 28300 Tamiami Tr. So., Bonita Springs, FL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church 625 111th Ave. No., Naples, FL.

Burial will follow in Bonita Springs Cemetery.

To sign her guest register or to leave online condolences please visit www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.

Arrangements are being handled by Shikany Funeral Home Family Owned and Operated Since 1978.
Published in Naples Daily News on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now