Luz Maria Miranda
Naples, FL
Luz Maria Miranda 89, of Naples, FL died Monday, April 29, 2019. She was born August 30, 1929 in Juncos, Puerto Rico daughter of the late Anastacio and Carmen (Galves) Davila. She had been a resident of Naples for the past 48 years.
She enjoyed traveling, watching tele-novelas, cooking and spending time with her loved ones.
She is survived by her two sons, Julio Miranda, Jr. and his wife, Janet of Naples, FL and Hector Miranda also of Naples, FL; brother, Pedro Davila of Bonita Springs, FL; 7 grandchildren, Norma Miranda Davies who she raised as a daughter, Anthony Miranda, Eric
Miranda, Hector Miranda, Jr., James Miranda, Weston Miranda, and Sequega Miranda, and one great-grandson, Connor Davies.
Her family will receive friends on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Shikany Funeral Home 28300 Tamiami Tr. So., Bonita Springs, FL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church 625 111th Ave. No., Naples, FL.
Burial will follow in Bonita Springs Cemetery.
Published in Naples Daily News on May 2, 2019