Lyle R. Wheeler



Naples - Lyle R. Wheeler passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 in Naples, Florida. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on December 17, 1926 to the late Ethyl and Lyle Wheeler. He was predeceased by his wife Ann. His family moved to Havana, Illinois when he was six years old. Lyle joined the Navy at age 17 and served in the Pacific during World War 2. After returning home from the war he attended the University of Illinois. He had a long career with Illinois Secretary of State Police and was Director for many years. He was active all his life with his Christian Church in Illinois and Florida serving as elder and deacon. He was lovingly referred to as "Papa HeHe" by his great grandchildren and was a great inspiration to all of them. His greatest passion was his love for horses. He enjoyed riding, training and racing. He was also an avid duck hunter and fisherman. The family would like to thank Dr. Nelson Maldonado for all of the wonderful care and support he showed our father. He did everything he could to make him comfortable in his last days. Survivors include four children, Sally Hildebrand (Mal), Kathy Goodman (Sam), Carol Darling and Richard Wheeler (Melinda). He also leaves nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



Private family services will be held Monday, June 29, 2020. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Avow Hospice, Naples, Florida.









