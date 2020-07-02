Lynn Clifford Noe
On June 27, 2020 Lynn Clifford Noe passed peacefully from this earth. She was 83. Born in Louisville, KY. on September 25, 1936 to Frank L. and Irene C Clifford Jr. Lynn was a graduate of Sacred Heart Academy and the University of Cincinnati.
She and her late husband Sam retired in Naples in 1998 after traveling the world from their home base of Cincinnati, OH. They were married 49 years. After her careers as mother, Medical Technologist and entrepreneur, Lynn enjoyed family, the water, entertaining and travel.
Lynn was kind, gentle, and always there for support. She is held in great fondness by her family, friends, at the Glenview and among her advisors and health providers.
She was preceded by her husband, Samuel V. Noe Jr., her parents, and brother Wally Clifford. She is survived by her sons Stephen V. Noe and his wife Lynn Scott, their son Dalton James Scott; and David C. Noe and his wife Stephanie Cooper-Noe and granddaughters Dominga Lynn Cooper Noe and Samantha Cathlee Cooper Noe; and her siblings Pat McTigue, Paul & Angela Clifford, Sam Altman, and Tom & Sue Clifford.
A funeral mass will be held Saint William Catholic Church at 601 Seagate Dr, Naples, FL 34103 at 11AM on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
In lieu of flowers Lynn requested that donations be made to the Marfan Foundation at 22 Manhasset Ave., Port Washington, NY 11050 or www.marfan.org
.