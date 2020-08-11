Lynne Norma Rosenfelder
Hockessin, DE - Lynne Norma Rosenfelder of Hockessin, DE, and Naples, FL, passed away on August 9, 2020 at the age of 74.
The daughter of Norman and Lucille Miller, Lynne was born and raised in the suburban Philadelphia, PA area. She graduated from Penncrest High School and then attended The Pennsylvania State University where she met her husband of nearly 53 years, Harold Rosenfelder. Lynne went on to receive her Bachelor's degree in Education from the University of Delaware and her Masters from Wilmington College.
Lynne and Harold married in 1967 and were blessed with two children, James Robert and Jill Renee. After Harold's time in the service, the couple returned to the Philadelphia area, eventually settling in Delaware.
Lynne was a passionate educator, spending most of her nearly 30-year teaching career with the New Castle County Vo-Tech District - the last 14 years at Hodgson Vo-Tech. Lynne was blessed with a wide and caring network of friends, many of whom she met through her years of teaching.
Affectionately known to many as Queenie, Lynne loved to travel and was happiest near the water with a pinot grigio in hand. Lynne was truly one of a kind - when her grandson was born, she broke from tradition and opted to be called Boom Boom rather than Grandma. Lynne cherished her family and friends and her loss leaves a gaping hole in the hearts and lives of many. Lynne is survived by her husband, Harold, her daughter Jill Salisbury and grandson Miller Salisbury of Wilmington, DE, her daughter in law Aimee Rosenfelder and Aimee's daughter Joie of New Holland, PA and her sister Kristina (Steve) Edgar of King George, VA. Lynne was preceded in death by her beloved son Jim Rosenfelder, and her parents Norman and Lucille Miller.
Due to the risk of Covid-19, no services will be held at this time although the family plans a celebration of Lynne's life at a later date. Given Lynne's dedication and passion for education, the family has established a scholarship for Hodgson Vo-Tech in Lynne's name. In lieu in flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Lynne Rosenfelder Memorial Scholarship Fund for Hodgson Vo-Tech, care of Jill Salisbury, 3312 Coachman Road, Wilmington, DE 19803.
