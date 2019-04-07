Services
Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
525 - 111th Ave N
Naples, FL 34108
(239) 597-3101
Memorial service
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Moorings Presbyterian Church
M. Carolyn Ferguson-Yorde

M. Carolyn Ferguson-Yorde Obituary
M. Carolyn Ferguson-Yorde

Naples, FL

M. Carolyn Ferguson-Yorde passed away Monday, March 25, 2019 at

Terracina Grand in Naples. A

memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 3, at Moorings

Presbyterian Church.

Carolyn, the loving wife of the late Richard E. Yorde, was born in Dover, Ohio of parents Marguerite Esther Grove Cole and Francis Thomas Cole. She resided in the suburbs of Chicago for many years and attended DePaul University. Carolyn was previously married to the late Robert B. Ferguson for 36 years.

Carolyn was secretary to the president of Sanborn Map Company and secretary to the vice president of

Universal Oil. She settled in Naples in 1972 and was a

Realtor-Associate with Robert C. Jones, Jr. from 1973 to 1999. She was a member of Moorings Presbyterian Church, secretary of the National Secretaries' Association in Illinois, and a

member of the Neapolitan Civitan Club for the handicapped in Naples. She left many wonderful friends in Naples, associates in real estate, and relatives in Columbia, MO; Columbia, SC; Loveland, CO; Crawfordsville,IN; Gambier, OH; Sterling, VA; Oslo, Norway; Woodlands, CA; and Zurich, Switzerland.

Gifts in memory of Carolyn would be welcomed by

Moorings Presbyterian Church or a .
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 7, 2019
