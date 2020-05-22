|
|
M. Lizette Vachon
M. Lizette Vachon, a loving mother, grandma, and grandmama, passed away on May 9, 2020. Her final days were spent surrounded by loved ones. Lizette was born in Kirby, VT on February 20, 1944, and moved to Naples in 1955.
She was the middle of eleven children; Real Vachon, Helen Leach (D), Blandine Blake (D), Suzanne Valesky (D), Richard Vachon (D), Madeleine Sterle, David (Poncho) Vachon, Doris Waggoner, Lawrence Vachon, and Dennis Vachon. She was survived by her daughter, Connie Brown and granddaughters, Brandy, Jessica, Brittany, Kristen, and Breanna Brown. This surely gave her a competitive nature where she went on to professionally race swamp buggies. Years later she was inducted into the Swamp Buggy Hall of Fame. Lizette was always creative, spending most of her free time quilting and inspiring friends and family. She thrived on making matching Christmas dresses for her granddaughters, dolls, jewelry, and personalized quilts.
The family will celebrate Lizette's life at a later time due to social distancing.
Published in Naples Daily News from May 22 to May 24, 2020