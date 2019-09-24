Services
Fuller Funeral Home
1625 Pine Ridge Road
Naples, FL 34109
(239) 592-1611
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity-By-The-Cove Episcopal Church
Naples, FL
View Map
Naples, FL - M. Susan Tibstra, 74, of Naples passed away peacefully Saturday, September 21, 2019. Born in Evergreen Park, IL to Harry and Mary Kolb (Paxton), she was a wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

Susan attended the University of Oklahoma and was a member of Alpha Phi sorority. She was actively involved in Art of Giving, Opera Naples and the Naples Historical Society. She was an outgoing person who had a great love of people, her church and life.

Susan is survived by her two children, Trevor Tibstra and Heather Pitkin (Jerry); four grandchildren, Sarah and Tyler Tibstra, and Paige and Drake Pitkin; and her brother, Richard Kolb. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Thomas N. Tibstra and her sister-in-law, Florence Kolb.

A memorial service celebrating Susan's life is planned for 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 28th at Trinity-By-The-Cove Episcopal Church, Naples. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Trinity-By-The-Cove Episcopal Church, 533 Galleon Drive, Naples, FL 34102 or Avow Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com.

We pray "On the wings of angels, she ascended into heaven."
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 24, 2019
