|
|
Major James M. Hill
- - Jamie passed away June 30, 2019, from complications due to congestive heart failure. He was 76.
Born in Chicago to Beulah and Milton Hill, Jamie was raised in Libertyville, Illinois, a town he loved very much. He remained best friends with Minehart, Nick, Art, and Larry - childhood friends and winning teammates since grade school.
An accomplished athlete in basketball, football, and baseball, Jamie was offered a full scholarship to Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He entered the Air Force in 1965, married his best friend, Sandy, and enjoyed 53 anniversary parties.
Assigned to Peterson AFB, Colorado Springs, Colorado in the 1980s, Jamie joined a team in Space and Missile Warning, where he wrote the documentation and specifications for GPS. He was proud to serve his USA for 20 years and will be given full military honors on August 22 at 1:15pm. Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colorado will be his burial site.
He and Sandy called Palmira Golf and Country Club home for 15 years. Whether playing golf or tennis, jokes and laughs, with fun lovin' guys made life pretty wonderful on Florida soil. He missed his cowboy lifestyle, but not that much.
Saying "good-bye" with huge love and respect are devoted wife Sandy, son Jason and wife Andy, Katie and Ryan; son Brent and wife Margo, Kaylee and Rayna; brothers Dick and Bruce and their dear families; along with many friends/extended family and his doggie "Fiona" whom he called "Little Miss Perfect."
In memory of Jamie, donations may be sent to New Geneva Theological Seminary, 3622 Galley Road, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80909-4316 or Avow Hospice , Naples, Florida.
Published in Naples Daily News on July 16, 2019