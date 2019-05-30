|
|
Manuel Carlos Pereira
Naples, FL
Manuel C. Pereira "Manny",65 went to the lord on May 24th, 2019 in Naples, FL.
He was born on April 24th, 1954 to Humberto and Maria Pereira in Faial, an Azorean Island. He later moved to Cambridge, MA where he spent his time studying and playing soccer.
He married Rosa Pereira on May 29th, 1976 at the Sacred Heart Church in Cambridge, MA. They together, brought into this world two daughters, Natasha and Milena Pereira.
He was an avid runner and frequently volunteered at local road races. His latest profession was an engineer technician at Arthrex Inc. where he worked 17+ years.
Survivors include his wife Rosa Pereira, his two daughters Natasha and Milena Pereira, his granddaughter Adriana M. Josie, his sister Maria Humberta Cerqueira and nephew Victor Cerqueira and other family members.
Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Thursday, May 30 at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens 525-111th Ave N, Naples, FL 34108. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Peter's Apostolic Church 5130 Rattlesnake Hammock Rd, Naples, FL 34113 on Friday, May 30, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Condolences may be left online at www.HodgesNaplesMG.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on May 30, 2019