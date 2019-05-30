Services
Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
525 111th Avenue North
Naples, FL 34108
(239) 597-3101
Resources
More Obituaries for Manuel Pereira
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Manuel Carlos Pereira

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Manuel Carlos Pereira Obituary
Manuel Carlos Pereira

Naples, FL

Manuel C. Pereira "Manny",65 went to the lord on May 24th, 2019 in Naples, FL.

He was born on April 24th, 1954 to Humberto and Maria Pereira in Faial, an Azorean Island. He later moved to Cambridge, MA where he spent his time studying and playing soccer.

He married Rosa Pereira on May 29th, 1976 at the Sacred Heart Church in Cambridge, MA. They together, brought into this world two daughters, Natasha and Milena Pereira.

He was an avid runner and frequently volunteered at local road races. His latest profession was an engineer technician at Arthrex Inc. where he worked 17+ years.

Survivors include his wife Rosa Pereira, his two daughters Natasha and Milena Pereira, his granddaughter Adriana M. Josie, his sister Maria Humberta Cerqueira and nephew Victor Cerqueira and other family members.

Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Thursday, May 30 at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens 525-111th Ave N, Naples, FL 34108. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Peter's Apostolic Church 5130 Rattlesnake Hammock Rd, Naples, FL 34113 on Friday, May 30, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Condolences may be left online at www.HodgesNaplesMG.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now