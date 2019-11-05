|
|
Marcos Matthews Antonio Earhart
January 26, 1993 to October 26, 2019
Marcos Matthews Antonio Earhart, 26, a loving father of two, died tragically over the weekend of November 26th. Marc, also known as Polo was an energetic, hardworking, fun-loving jokester usually found wearing a big smile and a cool, unique baseball cap. He was an exceptional athlete in any sport he tried and was great working with his hands. He had a passion for airsoft, football and fishing, but more importantly, he loved people and if you became his friend he was loyal to you for life, but you did not have to be his friend for him to help if you needed it.
Initially, life was difficult for Marc, but he overcame many hardships and turned his life around by choosing to put his faith in Christ and follow Him. After his brother Sterling passed, he realized life was very short and lived it to the fullest surrounding himself with family and friends. We are assured through our faith he is in the loving arms of Jesus Christ, our Lord.
Marc was preceded in death by his grandfathers, grandmother, his cousin Krystal Strother and brother Robert Sterling Earhart. Marc is survived by his son Marco, daughter Gabriella, his parents Marcia Pearl Turner Earhart and Robert Scott Earhart and siblings: Jon, Victoria-Scott and Steele Earhart, and a loving extended family.
Please come to his Life Celebration and share in the memorial. Funeral services will be held Sunday, November 10th. There will be a reception from 3 to 4:30, the service at 5:00 PM and then a time of sharing over refreshments and food at Covenant Church of Naples, 6926 Trail Blvd, Naples, FL 34108.
You are also invited to join us for Anthony Thompson's free presentation, 'Forgiveness Changed Me', that will take place Friday evening, Nov 8, at 7 pm at Covenant Church. Here is the link if you are interested in attending: https://covenantnaples.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/ 319323.
In lieu of flowers, Marc would have wanted contributions to go to The Sterling Rose Sanctuary, a 501c3 organization set up to help people grieving the loss of a child, sibling, or grandchild: https://www.thesterlingrosesanctuary.us/
Thank you. - The Earharts
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019