Marga K. Andres
Lake Wales, FL
Marga K. Andres, of Lake Wales, FL, and formerly of Naples, FL, passed away February 13, 2019, in Lake Wales, FL, under the care of VITAS Healthcare. Marga was preceded in death by her parents, Hans and Erika Kluck, and cousin, Joanne Javorcky. She is survived by her loving cousins, Lisa K. Abel, Heinz Braschos, Cynthia Javorcky, Rachel Garrett, Laura Brooks, and dear friend, Jane Gurdy. Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home, Winter Haven, FL.
Published in Naples Daily News on Feb. 24, 2019