Margaret A. Richardson



Margaret Ann Richardson passed peacefully from this world on September 25, 2020. She was surrounded by all of her loving family, of whom she was extremely proud. Born Margaret A. English in Everett MA, on November 9, 1925 to the late Vincent (Toby) and Mary Veronica (Rodden) English. The large English family soon relocated to Winthrop MA to a home with views of Deer Island and the Boston skyline. Margaret soon met the love of her life, Douglas W. Richardson, a registered architect and WW II veteran, a resident of East Boston MA. The two were soon married in Winthrop MA. They relocated to their future home, of 35 years, in Peabody MA on the edge of Brooksby Farm. Margaret and Doug devoted themselves to raising their four sons, Douglas, David, Brian and Stephen (Chip). The close knit neighborhood and park like setting provided the family with numerous social and sporting activities. The Richardson's where an active family and particularly loved the weekend ski trips, throughout New England and all were avid Boston sports fans actively following their Boston teams. Margaret spent a number of years raising her four sons and soon started volunteering and took a position as Director of Volunteers at the J.B Thomas hospital in Peabody MA. After 20 years of volunteering and Directing Margaret and Doug both retired and relocated to the Foxfire Country Club in Naples Florida. As charter members at Foxfire, Margaret and Doug soon immersed themselves into the social and golf environment, quickly gathering a wide circle of friends many of which were like New England transplants. After her husband Doug passed in 2009, Margaret continued to reside at Foxfire surrounded by a large circle of loyal and supportive friends. Quick to make a friend, Margaret was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and sister. She was one of a kind and beloved by all, but more than anything she adored her family and we adored her. Preceded in death by her parents Vincent and Mary English, husband Douglas Richardson, sisters, Mary Bavota, Susan Whalen, Cecelia Dean, Ellen Noonan, Grace English, brothers Vincent and Bernard (Barney) English and daughter-in-law Susan A. Jefferson (David). Survived by sons Douglas P. and wife Carolyn and granddaughters Samantha, Lauren and Kerry of Hamilton MA, David V. of Jekyll Island GA, Brian J. and wife Debby and grandchildren Zachary and Avery of Danvers MA and Stephen P. and wife Marcia of Danvers MA. Along with numerous nieces and nephews who she loved and cherished. A memorial service is planned for spring 2021.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store