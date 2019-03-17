Services
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
(239) 992-4982
Margaret Ann "Megan" Dardis


Margaret Ann "Megan" Dardis, 60, of Bonita Springs, FL, passed away on

Saturday, March 9, 2019.

Formerly of Sarasota, FL, she had been a resident of Naples and Bonita Springs since 1988. She was born December 8, 1958 in Mineola, NY, the daughter of Alfred and Mary Lou (nee Wills) DeFeo.

Megan is a graduate of

Sarasota Riverview High School where she was a member of the famous Riverview Kiltie Band. She worked nights to achieve degrees in Arts, Science, and Paralegal and earning her Bachelors degree in Business from University of South Florida. Megan was also a graduate of several Dale Carnegie training programs. Her career involved working for several large Sarasota and Naples companies and resulted in achieving the position of Accounting Manager at Conservancy of Southwest Florida for over 13 years. Megan was particularly proud of heading the Conservancy's annual Christmas support of local women and children in need. She was a gourmet cook and also enjoyed traveling worldwide with her husband. She was a very special lady. To know Megan was to love Megan. The heavens have truly gained a super-star.

Mrs. Dardis is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Thomas F. Dardis.

Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial

contributions be made to the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, www.conservancy.org.

Online condolences may be offered at www.shikanyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019
