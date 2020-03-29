|
Margaret Ann Russo
Naples - Margaret Ann Russo of Naples, Florida, died on March 22, 2020. She was born on May 15, 1939 in Willimantic, Connecticut, the daughter of Margaret (Camp) and Louis Rabinowitz. She was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Dr. Deborah Rabinowitz who died in August of 1987 at the too young age of 39.
Margaret taught English for 30 years at Stonington High School in Pawcatuck, Connecticut before retiring to Chatham, Massachusetts and after that, she and her husband set up permanent residency in Naples, Florida.
She was a world traveler and delighted in experiencing different cultures and customs on the countless trips and excursions that she took with her husband and friends. Margaret was a voracious reader with a keen and subtle intellect. She completed her master's thesis on Ernest Hemingway and could always be counted on to know proper grammar and diction, but always with a wonderful sense of humor and style.
Margaret was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church in Naples and enjoyed being part of Women of Faith and their good works. She was also a great lover of animals, especially those in shelter at the Humane Society of Naples.
Margaret is survived by her husband of 45 years, James D. Russo; her stepson Kenneth Russo and his husband Michael MacIntyre of Provincetown, MA; her stepson Gregg Russo and his husband Scott of Truro, MA; her stepdaughter Diane Russo of Centerville, MA; her beloved brother-in-law Peter Ewell, his wife Helga Recke and their children Christopher Ewell and Hanna Ewell of Berkeley, CA; her cousin Jules Corn and his wife Penny of Brewster, MA; her cousin Ada Corn of Highbridge, NJ; her cousin Ruth Lee of Newtown, CT; her nephew Ron Carlson and his wife Mary of Hillsdale, NJ; her niece Jeanine and her husband Jay Driscoll of East Brunswick, NJ and her niece Linda Jennings of North Arlington, NJ.
If you wish to make a contribution, it may be made to the Dr. Deborah Rabinowitz Graduate Student Research Fund. The contribution should be made payable to Cornell University, Fund #707107 and mailed to Cornell University, P. O. Box 223623, Pittsburg, PA 15251-2623; or a gift to Faith Lutheran Church, 4150 Goodlette Rd. North Naples, FL 34103.
A memorial service at Faith Lutheran Church will be held at a later date.
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020