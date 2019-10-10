Services
National Cremation & Burial Society N. Ft Myers
3453 Hancock Bridge Pkwy
North Fort Myers, FL 33903
(239) 995-1113
Margaret Rutledge
Margaret Ann "Peggy" Rutledge

Margaret Ann "Peggy" Rutledge Obituary
Margaret Ann "Peggy" Rutledge

- November 28, 1939 - October 2, 2019 - Margaret Ann MacGlashan Rutledge "Peggy", age 79, died October 2, 2019 in Joanne's Hope Hospice House near her hometown of Estero, Florida, after a long struggle with cancer. Peggy was born November 28, 1939 in Hackensack, NJ to James MacGlashan and Margaret (Bell) MacGlashan, and grew up in Glen Rock, NJ. She graduated from Ridgewood High School in 1957, Lenox Hill Hospital School of Nursing in 1960 and Jersey City State College in 1981. Peggy raised two children with her husband Robert in Scotch Plains, NJ.

Peggy worked as an RN at Lenox Hill Hospital and Elizabeth General Hospital in the early 1960's. She returned to work in the mid-1970's and concluded her work career as Manager of the Morristown, NJ office of Executive Health Examiners. Peggy was an active volunteer throughout the 1990's with the Womens' Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital and Moorestown Garden Club in Burlington County, NJ. Peggy enjoyed gardening and salt water fishing, was a willing golfer and a somewhat willing skier.

Peggy is survived by her Husband of 56 years, Robert "Bob" Rutledge; a daughter Ann (Brian) Oswald, a son Jeff (Lisi) Rutledge; two grandchildren: Lauren Rutledge and Carly Rutledge; and her brother James MacGlashan.

A Celebration of Peggy's Life will be held in the spring of 2020. In lieu of flowers or other remembrances, Peggy requests that contributions in her memory be made to "Joanne's House" of Hope Hospice at 9470 Health Park Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908; or a .
Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019
