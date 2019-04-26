|
|
Margaret (Peggy) Birnbaum
Cary, NC
Margaret (Peggy) Birnbaum, of Cary North Carolina, passed away April 21, 2019 following a stroke. She was born to the late Ralph and Myrtle Owen, on November 2, 1924, where she lived with her brothers, the late Ralph and Donald Owen, in Clarksboro, New Jersey. Peggy graduated from Swedesboro High School and married Felix Birnbaum living in Brooklyn, New York; Mount Royal, New Jersey; and Clarksboro, New Jersey before moving to Naples, Florida in 1984 upon her retirement from Raytheon United Engineers and Constructors. She moved to Cary, North Carolina in 2015. She is survived by her two daughters, Judy (Doug) Jones of Cary, North Carolina and Diane (Ray) Warren of Logan Township, New Jersey. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, twelve great grand children, and her beloved Pug (Sally). Peggy was predeceased by her loving husband in 2010. A private memorial service will be held for her family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the .
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 26, 2019