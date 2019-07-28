Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
388 1st Ave. S.
Naples, FL
Margaret Brown


1942 - 2019
Naples - Margaret Ellen Weatherly Brown passed away suddenly on July 16th at the age of 77.

Margaret was born on April 25, 1942 in Hollywood, FL and grew up in Punta Gorda, Ft. Myers and Naples. Margaret retired after working at the Gap over 20 years.

She is survived by husband, Thomas R. Brown; sons, Michael, Gregory (Donna) and Matthew (Leslie); grandchildren, Ryan, Cooper, Reese and Hope; her siblings, Hugh "Bud" Weatherly, Mildred "Mimi" Ford and Ruth Crosby; sister in law, Dorothy Mc Crain; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh Weatherly Sr. and Mildred Dorothy.

Margaret was a member of First United Methodist Church of Naples. She was involved with many organizations such as Friends of the Collier County Museum, Conservancy of Southwest Florida, Royal Poinciana Golf Club, Naples Sailing & Yacht Club, Naples Bridge Center, and International Women's Fishing Association (IWFA).

Margaret loved nothing more than a great laugh with family and friends. Some of her best times were skiing in Colorado, snorkeling and fishing in the Keys and playing bridge. She even placed several times in fishing tournaments with the IWFA. In recent years, she enjoyed traveling and taking cruises with her husband.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, August 3rd at 1:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 388 1st Ave. S., Naples. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate in her name to the Conservancy of Southwest Florida. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from July 28 to July 29, 2019
