Margaret (Peg) Clark
On Tuesday, December 31, 2019, Margaret (Peg) Clark, nee Corcoran passed away at the age of 81. Margaret was born on September 1, 1938 in Danville, PA to John and Margaret (Little) Corcoran.
She grew up in Mt. Carmel, PA and received her teaching degrees from St. Francis University in Loretto, PA and Long Island University in Brookville, NY.
On November, 22, 1969, Margaret married Sayles Bowen Clark and they raised one daughter, Jennifer Banfield of State College, PA. Margaret has four stepchildren: Lynda Stolz, Sandra Hackford (Robert), Keith Clark (Judith) and Kent Clark (Anne). Margaret was blessed with one granddaughter, Autumn Margaret, and nine step grandchildren.
Margaret had a passion for lifelong education and social justice, spending two years in Colombia, South America serving in the Peace Corps and cared deeply about the Catholic Church, volunteering as a Eucharistic Minister and religious educator for many years at her longstanding Parish of Saint William in Naples, FL. She also served as President of Voice of the Faithful organization in Naples.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband Sayles and by her father, John, her mother, Margaret, and her brother John (Jack). She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer, son-in-law, Scott, granddaughter, Autumn, and nieces.
A viewing for family and friends will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. with a blessing service immediately following the visitation at the Mark Heintzelman Funeral Home, State College, PA with Father Charles Amershek officiating. A future Funeral Mass will be held at the St. James Church in Cazenovia, NY with a burial following in the Summer of 2020.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020