Margaret Faith Hawley Snedden, 89, of Narberth, PA passed away June 3, 2019, on Marco Island, FL with family by her side after an extended illness. She was born to the late Robert and Margaret Faith Hawley in 1930 in Westfield Center, OH. Faith graduated from Leroy High School in Westfield Center, Ohio and received a BA in Education from Ohio Wesleyan University in 1952. In 1952, she married Hal Edward Snedden, MD. They enjoyed 48 years of marriage before his untimely passing in 2001. She is survived by her sister Judy, her children Michael (Sally), Scott (Elizabeth), John (Kimberly), Susan (Jud), Matthew, daughter-in-law Deborah and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased in 2018 by her beloved son, Todd. Her brother Robert Hawley died in 1992. Mom was an accomplished fox hunter and an avid golfer. She passed on her love of sports, cooking, good chocolate and enjoying a fine meal to her children. She loved the great outdoors and spending time with her family, and it is at the beach that we will always think of Gem (her ‘grandmother name' she happily adopted after her first grandchild mispronounced ‘Gram'). Whether at Marco Island or Sandbridge, she was never happier than when she was sinking her feet into the sand, dining on seafood, walking the beach and feeling the sun on her face. Marco sunsets were her favorite. Mom and Dad were an ideal match with shared interests and friends. Her ‘wheelhouse' was children and grandchildren. This is where her natural gifts resided, to the pleasure of her family. Family love and hospitality were key to her. The memorial service will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Avow Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, Florida 34105.
Published in Naples Daily News on June 11, 2019