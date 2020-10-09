Margaret Lorraine (Driscoll) Traiser
Naples - Traiser, Margaret Lorraine (Driscoll), age 77, of Naples, Florida and Lakeville, Minnesota, passed away on October 6, 2020 with her loving husband by her side. Marge was born on May 4, 1943 in New Richmond, Wisconsin. She grew up in the Midway area of St. Paul, attending St. Mark's and Our Lady of Peace High School. She and Bill married in 1963. Marge served on the Lakeville School Board and attended college at Inver Hills Community College and Hamline University, graduating with a degree political science. In 1997, Marge and Bill began splitting their time between Lakeville and Naples and Marge loved spending time with friends, playing tennis, enjoying the outdoors and the community. She is preceded in death by her son, Christopher, and sister Rosanne (Buth), and will be lovingly remembered by her husband (William) of 57 years, her son Matthew (Janet) of Naples, Florida, her grandchildren Caitlin, Kendall, Lauren and Madison, along with her extended family and many friends.
The family will hold a private service. A celebration of her life with friends and family will be scheduled for a later time. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
. The family would like to thank Avow Hospice in Naples, Florida for their care and support.