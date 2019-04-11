|
|
Margaret M. (Figliola) Cicchini
Tucson, AZ
Margaret M. (Figliola) Cicchini, age 95, of Tucson, AZ passed away April 6, 2019.
Mrs. Cicchini was born in Wilmington, DE where she met and married her husband Francis of 63 years. In 1981 they moved to Naples, FL where they lived for 28 years,
moving to Tucson in early 2009. Margaret graduated from the Delaware Hospital School of Nursing as a registered nurse in 1944. She remained active as a nurse while raising her family in Wilmington and later as a nurse at the Naples Community Hospital. Margaret was an artist who enjoyed painting and interior design. She was an expert dressmaker and gourmet cook. Prior to relocation to Florida, she took flying lessons and often accompanied her husband, a WWII veteran pilot, to Florida as co-pilot. She was a member of St. William Catholic Church, the Counsel of Catholic Women and the Rosary Makers.
She is survived by her son Paul F. Cicchini of Tucson, AZ, 2 sisters, Catherine A. Gray and Nancy A. Sowden both of Wilmington, DE, 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband Francis P. Jr., her father Nicola A. Figliola, her mother Gioramina (Jennie) E. D'Aniello, her brother Anthony A. Figliola, her sister Ellen L. DeStefano, her daughter Susan E. Salla and her son Ronald W. Cicchini.
A funeral service will be held on Monday April 15th at 11 am, at McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Hwy., Wilmington, DE 19808. Entombment at Cathedral Cemetery will be private. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 11, 2019