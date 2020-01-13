|
Margaret M. Fratesi
July 11,1937-January 3,2020
Margaret 82 passed away January 3,2020 with her family by her side. She was born in Brooklyn, NY. She met& married Basil the love of her life married almost 61 yrs.They raised their family in So.Plfd NJ . She had 5 children Danny(Diana) Fratesi, Laurence Fratesi (deceased), Maria(Paul) Marrone, Laura (Frank) Rubinelli & Tara (Kyle) Burke. 11 grandchildren Daniel & Dana Fratesi, Amy (Allyn) Tuff, Kimberly & Anthony Butrico, Angelo, Bianca &Julia Rubinelli, Delaney, Chase & Cecilia Burke. And 7 great grandchildren . She was the 10th child and is survived by her sister Joan Merendino.
Margaret was an excellent cook & second mother to many. She had a strong catholic faith . She will be buried next to her son Laurence February 7 @ Holy Redemer cemetery in So. Pfld. NJ. She will be forever-missed by all who knew her.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020