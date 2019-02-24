|
|
Margaret M. Thomas
Naples, FL
Margaret M. Thomas, best known as Dickey, passed away peacefully in her sleep
Saturday morning February 16th, 2019. Dickey was a full time resident of of Naples, Florida for the last couple of years but was a Brookline, Mass resident for the majority of her adult life. She was a wonderful mother to Susie and Annie, and a devoted wife to Dr. Bill Thomas who passed away in 2011. They were married for 55 years. Dickey was a true individual with a great sense of independence. She had many passions; her cat, her chickens, Boston's mounted police, animal rescue and environmental conservation. She loved a good cup of tea, her various knitting projects and was an avid reader. Dickey was never particularly concerned with what others thought of her varied and eclectic hobbies. Her girls will always remember and appreciate her interesting jobs, and her enjoyment and dedication to friends from all walks of life. She worked for many years at Allendale Farm, The Registrars Office at Harvard Business School, and the Brigham and Women's Ophthalmology department. She always instructed her daughters to walk with a sense of purpose, to be careful driving because the nuts were out, and if you have a problem get a job...it will give you
something to do, provide a different perspective and
provide good camaraderie. She marched to the beat of a different drummer with a good sense of humor. She was a graduate of Stanford University. Her family is enormously grateful to Silva Hall and her care-giving team that have provided Dickey with tremendous support and constant companionship since 2011. She is survived by her sister Ami Lu Haake and her daughters Susan T. Macleod and Annie W. Hyder, and her four grandchildren, Melanie L. Macleod, William S. Macleod, Edward S. Williams IV and Thomas H. Williams. In lie of flowers please consider a donation to The Nature Conservancy of SW Florida or Friends of the
Boston Park Rangers Mounted Unit. There will be a memorial
service and reception at The Church of the Redeemer, Chestnut Hill, Mass on April 11th, 2019 at 11:00am
Published in Naples Daily News on Feb. 24, 2019