Margaret (Peggy) Melanson

Margaret (Peggy) Melanson Obituary
Margaret (Peggy) Melanson

Naples, FL

Margaret (Peggy) Melanson of Naples, FL, formerly of Falmouth, died peacefully on Friday, March 22nd at Seashore Point in Provincetown, surrounded by her loving family. She was 91.

Born in Malden, Peggy had a long career in the travel industry, most

notably working for Japan Air Lines as an inside sales representative. She took great pride in raising her two sons, Michael and Paul, and was saddened when Michael lost his battle with cancer several years ago.

Peggy had many hobbies and interests including painting, ballroom dancing and golfing. She loved her family and friends, spending many hours entertaining and enjoying their company.

Her son, Paul Melanson and son-in-law, Jack Kelly of

Provincetown, MA, granddaughter Danielle Sweder and grandson-in-law, Ryan of Marlborough, MA, granddaughter Dawn Hagerty and grandson-in-law, Ryan of Stow, MA Daughter-in-law, Gail Melanson of Waltham, MA and

sister-in-law, Lois Fay of Charlton, MA, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins survive her.

A memorial service is being planned for April, with the date and time to be announced.

An on-line guest book for expressions of condolence for the family may be found at gatelyfuneralservice.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 27, 2019
