Margaret Pistek
Naples - Margaret K. Pistek, 95, of Naples, FL, passed away peacefully on November 14, 2019. Margaret was born on January 8, 1924 in Vienna, Austria to Leopold and Therese Escher. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Frank Pistek, in 2015, and granddaughter Lynn Goggins in 2016. Also passed were her sisters Anna and Theresa, and brother Eric. Margaret is survived her three children: Peter F. Pistek of Jacksonville, FL, George K. Pistek of Mantua, OH, and Carol M. Potter of Freeport, ME. Margaret has nine surviving grandchildren: Brian Pistek of Everette, WA, Kathy Sadowski of Northlake, TX, Christine Cortright of Stow, OH, Denise Rizor of Akron, OH, David Pistek of Jacksonville, FL, Angela Smith of Streetsboro OH, Bradley Potter of Boston, MA, Jennifer Flynt of Jacksonville, FL, and Chris Flynt of Middleburg, FL. She had 19 great grandchildren as well.
Margaret had an amazing journey through life, surviving World War II, and immigrating to America in 1952 with Frank and Peter. The Catholic Church sponsored their immigration to America, where they eventually settled in Twinsburg, Ohio; living there for 37 years. Margaret supported Frank in his grinding shop business, earning a business degree to help run the company.
Retiring to Naples, FL in 1992, Margaret and Frank were able to share many more joyful years together, traveling back to Europe to see family, and often receiving family in their home.
Margaret will be most beloved as the family Matriarch, who took the lead on all holiday events. She never forgot a birthday, was a fabulous cook, and gave lots of loving hugs. She could also spot a dust bunny like nobody else, and sprint across the room to catch it at breakneck speed (while wearing high-heeled house shoes).
Some may describe Margaret as having been brutally honest at times, but she spoke her mind because she cared. Margaret always strived to be at her very best, wishing the same for her loved ones.
Margaret was an incredibly strong and independent woman, ahead of her time in that she felt there was nothing a woman couldn't do.
Visitation will be held at Fuller Funeral Home, 4735 Tamiami Trail East, Naples on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 2 PM to 4 PM. A mass will be held at St. Peter the Apostle Church, 5130 Rattlesnake Hammock Rd., Naples on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 10 AM. For online condolences visit www.FullerNaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019