Services
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
(239) 992-4982
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
6:30 PM
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
Lawn Haven Burial Estates
Worthington, PA
Margaret R. Sanders Obituary
Margaret R. Sanders

Bonita Springs - Margaret R. Sanders 86, of Bonita Springs, FL died Monday, September 23, 2019 in Naples after a brief illness. She was born March 29, 1933 in Runnemede, NJ a daughter of the late Norman Nicholas and Maria (Schucker) Reichert. She had been a resident of Naples and Bonita Springs since 1979 coming from Pittsburgh, PA.

She was an avid baseball fan and loved to watch the Miami Marlins. She also loved crossword puzzles and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her six children, Cindy S. Troxell (Bruce) of Spotsylvania, VA, Kurt A. Sanders of Oakdale, PA, Dean N. Sanders of Naples, FL, Ryan "Pink" P. Sanders of Ambridge, PA, Nancy M. Sanders (Robert MacLeod) of Temple Terrace, FL and Janet S. Dodia (Minesh) of Naples, FL; two sisters, Clare Read (Elwood) of Grovetown, GA and Nancy Armstrong of Glassboro, NJ.; 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Fred H. Sanders who died in 1992 and one son, Bart E. Sanders who died in 2009.

The family will receive friends Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home 28300 So. Tamiami Tr. Bonita Springs. Funeral services will be held at 6:30 PM with Rev. Russ Winn, officiating.

Graveside services will be held Monday at Lawn Haven Burial Estates in Worthington, PA.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations in her memory be made to the Humane Society of Naples 370 Airport Rd., Naples, FL 34104.

To sign her guest register or to leave online condolences please visit www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.

Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home Family Owned and Operated Since 1978.
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 25, 2019
