Margaret Rappa
Naples, FL - Margaret (Marge) (Strobel) Mary Rappa, of Naples, Florida passed away peacefully on May 5, 2020 at Physicians Regional Hospital.
She was born in Milwaukee, WI in 1941 to the late Orlando N and Marie (Hargarten) Strobel.
Marge retired from Fleming Foods after working as a Human Resources Specialist, retiring in 2003.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Giovanni Rappa; son, Michael Rappa; step mother, Adelaide (Evans) Strobel; and brother in law, Daniel Mudlaff. She is survived by her sons, Anthony Rappa and John Rappa and daughter in law, Diane Rappa; along with grand children, Samantha Rappa, Amy Rappa and Joshua Rappa, Megan Hourihan and Haley Hourihan. Also survived by sisters Mary Mudlaff and Nancy (David) Loepfe and brothers John (Kathy) Stobel, Paul (Jane) Strobel and Peter (Carol) Strobel; as well as many nieces, nephews and dear friends in both Florida and Wisconsin.
Marge was a wonderful mother, grandmother and friend. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to the various Breast Cancer Research Foundations. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from May 11 to May 12, 2020