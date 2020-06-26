Margaret Rose Murphy
East Falmouth, MA - Margaret Rose Murphy, 91, passed away on June 20 of natural causes.
Margaret was born on February 9, 1929 to John and Jane Coppinger in Medford, Mass. One of four children, Margaret grew up in Medford and graduated from Regis College with a bachelors in business. She married Ralph Anthony Murphy of Cambridge in 1955. The two were inseparable until his death in 2017.
Margaret and Ralph lived in many places in this country over the years while Ralph was completing his medical training and residency, adding to their family along the way. They had seven children and eventually settled their family in Rye, NY, where Margaret was an active volunteer for United Hospital. In the 1980s, Ralph's work took them to Lexington, Ky, where Margaret and a friend built a small antiques business. Upon retiring, Margaret and Ralph drove to Mexico in a VW Westafalia they named Rosita and volunteered at an orphanage in Cuernavaca for a year. When they returned to the U.S., they moved to Cape Cod, and later to Naples, Florida. Margaret returned to the Cape after Ralph's death.
Margaret loved to garden and appreciated the arts, being an avid reader and dabbling in painting. She was a devoted Catholic and had a strong faith in God. Margaret was much loved and, with her beautiful smile and generous heart, brought joy to those she encountered.
Margaret is preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Edward and John, her husband, Ralph, and her son, Michael. She is survived by her sister, Janet Goodrow and sisters-in-law Ruth Coppinger, Margaret (Peggy) Murphy and Eileen Murphy; sons Ralph, Thaddeus, and Sean; daughters Jane, Mary and Stephanie; grandchildren Liam Hay (Vanessa), Kerry McCulloch, Lila Murphy, Griffin Murphy, Julius Murphy, and Atticus Murphy; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Margaret's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org).
For online guestbook and directions, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.