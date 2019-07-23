|
Margaret T. McKenna
Naples - Margaret T. McKenna, 98 - Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother:
Margaret Tobin McKenna passed peacefully in her sleep on July 17, 2019, in Naples Florida. She was 98 years old.
Peggy, as she was called, was born September 9, 1920, in Orange, NJ to Gretchen Krueger Tobin and Clark Walworth Tobin. She married William Leigh Smith shortly after WWII. Together they had four children. In 1967 she married John Francis McKenna, a widower with six children. She lived most of her life in NJ until she and her husband retired to Naples, Fl.
Peggy was extremely proud of her ten children (four natural and six stepchildren): Sherry Smith Mailliez, married to Andre Mailliez, mother of Brian William Mailliez; Shelley Baird Smith, married to Michael Leslie Maguire, mother to Nicholas Reid Nathan and Miranda Margaret Nathan; Stephen Moore Smith II, married to Margaret O'Reilly Smith, father to Margo Smith Bieret, married to Mathew Bieret and parents of Henry O'Reilly Bieret, Caroline Smith Torino, married to Christopher Torino; and Stephen Moore Smith III; William Leigh Smith II married to Heidi Lee Smith father of Connor Leigh Smith, Shelby Tobin Smith and Marielle Kenyon Smith; Marianne McKenna Waltzinger (deceased), wife of Bill Waltzinger (deceased) mother of Bill Waltzinger, married to Marjorie Waltzinger, and father to Jack Waltzinger, Matt Waltzinger and Chris Waltzinger; Betsy Waltzinger Essig, married to John Essig and mother of Michael William Essig; Katie Waltzinger Allen, married to Christopher Allen, mother to Connor Allen and Tyler Allen; Larry McKenna husband of Barbara Champlain McKenna, father of John McKenna, married to Shanti McKenna, father to Brendan McKenna, Connor McKenna and Haley Wells; and Luke McKenna, married to Shannon McKenna, father to Amelia McKenna and Aeryn McKenna; Dodi McKenna Peron married to Didier Peron, mother of Laura Peron Miller, wife of Bill Miller, mother of Ian Miller and Ellie Miller, and Patrick Peron, husband to Liliana Peron, father to Leila Peron and Isabella Peron ; Raymond McKenna husband of Carol McKenna and father to Brian McKenna and Scott McKenna; Patricia McKenna, wife of Robert Levin; and Mike McKenna husband of Christine Taylor-McKenna.
Over the past 30 years Peggy lived and volunteered in the Moorings Park Community where her happy spirit, ability to make friends and welcome new residents truly shined. She was known for her sense of humor and friendly nature. She loved knitting and completed literally miles of needlepoint projects. Her children and grandchildren had lovely baby blankets.
There will be a Graveside service on Thursday July 25, 2019 at Fairview Cemetery in Westfield, NJ. at 10:30AM. Arrangements by Gray Funeral Home, Westfield.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Avow Hospice in Naples, Florida.Please go to www.grayfuneralhomes.com to offer condolences.
Published in Naples Daily News on July 23, 2019