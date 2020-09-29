Margaret Thomas
Naples - Margaret Thomas, 82, passed away September 24, 2020 peacefully surrounded by her loving family.
Margaret Thomas was born in Cortland, NY and graduated from Cortland High School in 1956. Promptly she married her childhood sweetheart, Donald Joseph Thomas. He was known to all his friends and family as "Joe", and she as "Maggie." While in Cortland, together, Maggie and Joe owned Homer Hardware and raised their three children Lori Jaffe, Daniel Thomas and Barbara Wise.
During the mid-1980's, Maggie and Joe purchased and expanded a full-line fabrication business making steel parts for machines and semi-trucks. The business, "J. Thomas Ltd" remained in the family for over 32 years where Maggie used her high-spirited personality to manage and lead the company.
Maggie is known for her quick wit and positive attitude. She loved life and always had a bright smile with a twinkle in her eye.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Jeffory (Lisa), Erica (Saul) Peters, David (Amanda) Witmer, greatgrandchildren, Chloe, Saul, Jemma, Makayleigh, and Joseph and daughter-in-law, Shelley Thomas.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 10 am at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery Columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospicare, 11 Kennedy Pkwy, Cortland, NY 13045.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.DonaldLBarberFuneralHome.com
.