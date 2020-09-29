1/
Margaret Thomas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Thomas

Naples - Margaret Thomas, 82, passed away September 24, 2020 peacefully surrounded by her loving family.

Margaret Thomas was born in Cortland, NY and graduated from Cortland High School in 1956. Promptly she married her childhood sweetheart, Donald Joseph Thomas. He was known to all his friends and family as "Joe", and she as "Maggie." While in Cortland, together, Maggie and Joe owned Homer Hardware and raised their three children Lori Jaffe, Daniel Thomas and Barbara Wise.

During the mid-1980's, Maggie and Joe purchased and expanded a full-line fabrication business making steel parts for machines and semi-trucks. The business, "J. Thomas Ltd" remained in the family for over 32 years where Maggie used her high-spirited personality to manage and lead the company.

Maggie is known for her quick wit and positive attitude. She loved life and always had a bright smile with a twinkle in her eye.

She is survived by her grandchildren, Jeffory (Lisa), Erica (Saul) Peters, David (Amanda) Witmer, greatgrandchildren, Chloe, Saul, Jemma, Makayleigh, and Joseph and daughter-in-law, Shelley Thomas.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 10 am at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery Columbarium.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospicare, 11 Kennedy Pkwy, Cortland, NY 13045.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.DonaldLBarberFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naples Daily News from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved