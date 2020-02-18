|
Margery Brahmer Parry
Margery Brahmer Parry died peacefully in Chicago on February 5th, 2020, a week shy of her 96th birthday.
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, PA, she graduated from Carlow College, lived through the Great Depression and WWII, and in 1948 married Charles W. Parry also a native of Pittsburgh and former CEO of ALCOA (1924-2004).
Margery is survived by her four children: Anne Parry of Madison, WI; William Parry of Hinsdale, IL (Janet); Martha Parry Clark of Lafayette, CA (Peter); and Mary Beth Readey of Boulder, CO (Michael). She is also survived by five cherished grandchildren.
Margery traveled extensively and took her degree in home economics seriously; she was a gracious hostess, cook extraordinaire, and had a passion for creating beautiful spaces for her family and friends. She was a clever member of numerous bridge and mahjong groups.
Thank you to all the friends who enriched her life. She will be sorely missed by many.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday March 28 at St. Mary of the Mount Church in Pittsburgh.
For information on a Memorial Mass to be held in Margery's honor, please visit margeryparry.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020