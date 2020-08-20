1/1
Marguerite "Maggie" Poorman
1928 - 2020
Marguerite "Maggie" Poorman

Naples - 1928 - 2020

Marguerite "Maggie" Poorman of Naples, passed away in her home August 10, 2020, embraced and surrounded in the arms of love. She was 92.

Marguerite was born on January 11, 1928 in Oak Harbor, Ohio, to Ferdinand and Louise Deppensmith. She graduated from Flower Hospital School of Nursing in Toledo, Ohio, in 1949 where she received a Physicians Scholarship awarded to the "Most Distinguished Nursing Student" in her class. She married Edgar "Ike" Poorman on April 23, 1955 at St. Joseph's Church in Fremont, Ohio. On the first day of summer in 1972, they moved their family to Naples from Fremont where Marguerite worked in the maternity department of Naples Community Hospital. She retired in 1993 after 21 years of compassionate and professional service.

Marguerite is survived by her seven children, Fred, LouAnn, Martie, Barb, Tish, David and Tina; 9 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband in 2002; parents; five brothers and sisters.

Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Harry Chapin Food Bank.

"Thunder sounded as she passed.

And when the skies cleared

there appeared above us a rainbow,

each of its seven colors brilliant and vibrant,

yet each distinct from the next.

As good and beauty often follow the darkest

of storms,

may she be at peace,

her eternal soul embraced in the arms of love.

She left us beautiful."






Published in Naples Daily News from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
