Maria Coppola
1944 - 2020
Maria Coppola

Naples - Maria Coppola, age 76 of Naples, Florida, passed away August 5, 2020 at NCH Baker Hospital. Maria was born on June 17, 1944 in Hoboken, New Jersey, daughter of Ralph and Antoinette Coppola. She was a resident of Naples, Florida for the past 25 years. Maria was a passionate activist for the welfare of animals and our environment. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa; son, Ralph; grandchildren, Nicole, James and Sofia; sister, Connie; and domestic partner, Ken. Maria will be honored on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10:00am at Palm Royale Cemetery, Naples, Florida.






Published in Naples Daily News from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Service
10:00 AM
Palm Royale Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Naples Funeral Home - Naples
3107 Davis Boulevard
Naples, FL 34104
239-775-4255
