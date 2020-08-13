Maria CoppolaNaples - Maria Coppola, age 76 of Naples, Florida, passed away August 5, 2020 at NCH Baker Hospital. Maria was born on June 17, 1944 in Hoboken, New Jersey, daughter of Ralph and Antoinette Coppola. She was a resident of Naples, Florida for the past 25 years. Maria was a passionate activist for the welfare of animals and our environment. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa; son, Ralph; grandchildren, Nicole, James and Sofia; sister, Connie; and domestic partner, Ken. Maria will be honored on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10:00am at Palm Royale Cemetery, Naples, Florida.