Naples - Maria L Galan, known to her loved ones and friends as "Beba," passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the age of 87. Beba was a strong, independent, and loving woman who created new roots in Naples after leaving Isla De Pinos, Cuba with her family. She is known for her service to her parish, St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, her family, her friends, and for being a woman of faith. She is will be missed dearly by her daughter, Marilu (Alfredo), granddaughters Cristina (Brian), Michelle (Eric), and great-granddaughter Olivia. Beba was predeceased by her five brothers and one sister. Contributions are appreciated to Vitas Community Connections in lieu of flowers. Online Vitascommunityconnections.org. For online condolences visit www.fullernaples.com
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 8, 2019