Maria R. Scarcella
Maria R. Scarcella

Naples - Maria R. Scarcella of Naples, FL formerly of Buffalo, NY. passed away peacefully on July 31, 2020 at Vitas Hospice in Naples, Florida.

Beloved daughter of the late Andrew and AnnaRose Scarcella; dear sister of the late Frank A. (and Virginia C. Scarcella). Cherished mother of Thomas and the late Andrew J. Scarcella. Also survived by her niece, Denise Scarcella.

No prior visitation, A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at St. William Catholic Church at 10:00 AM. Services will be streamed. Internment will follow at Naples Memorial Gardens.






Published in Naples Daily News from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. William Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
525 111th Avenue North
Naples, FL 34108
(239) 597-3101
