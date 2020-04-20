|
Marian Marie Lacy
Marie Lacy of Edina, MN and Naples, FL, passed away at age 90 on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 69 years, Richard; son, Dean (Karen) Lacy of Park City, UT; daughter Diane Lacy Harr of Edina, MN; son Jim (Colleen) of New Orleans, LA; grandchildren Brooke (Matt), Amanda, Kelsey (Charlie), Ricky, Jacob, and Samantha; great-grandchildren Brodie, Cole, Drew, Dean, and her newest great-grandchild due in October. Marie was preceded in death by her parents Edith and Tracy Tobey, sister Gladys Wilcox, and son-in-law Scott Harr. Marie grew up in Elmira Heights, New York and studied to be a registered nurse. After school, Marie and Dick moved to the midwest and settled in Edina where they enjoyed time together raising their family. Marie loved golfing at Edina Country Club and The Vineyards in Naples. She pursued projects with the Minneapolis Women's Club and created many needlepoint pieces of art. Marie lived life with a kind and caring heart and will always be remembered for sharing her time, her laughter, and her joy with everyone she knew. Marie's celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to the .
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020