Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3209 Rudolph Rd
Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 832-5002
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3209 Rudolph Rd
Eau Claire, WI 54701
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
First Congregational UCC
310 Broadway St.
Eau Claire, FL
Marian Mathews Hersrud


1922 - 2019
Marian Mathews Hersrud Obituary
Marian Mathews Hersrud

Eau Claire, WI - Marian (Mattie) Mathews Hersrud passed away on September 20, 2019. She was born September 4, 1922 in Minneapolis, MN to Louise and Rolland Mathews. She spent her early years in Marshall, MN until her father's death. She and her mother moved to Minneapolis where Mattie graduated from Washburn High School in 1940. Mattie spent two years at Carleton College in Northfield, Minnesota and transferred to the University of Minnesota where she met Morris Hersrud. They married in Santa Ana, California on October 16, 1943 and she followed Morry through his flight training. After his deployment during WWII she completed her bachelor's degree at the U of M, graduating in 1944. Mattie and Morry moved to Lemmon, SD after his return and raised four children. Mattie was a consummate volunteer during her 30 years in Lemmon and served as state Jaycettes president as well as state president of PEO. She served on the South Dakota state Board of Regents of Higher Education working to support a four year medical school. Mattie and Morry moved to Sturgis, SD in 1976 to begin another family business and during that time began wintering in Naples, Florida-ultimately living there full time. Following Morry's death, Mattie moved to Eau Claire, WI to be closer to family.

Bridge was a passion of Mattie's her entire adult life. She was an avid reader and writer and began writing novels in her 80's, completing four over the next ten years. Mattie loved music, played piano and traveled throughout the US and the world. A lifelong Republican and a delegate to the 1968 convention, she was asked to run for Lieutenant Governor of South Dakota. After meeting Barack Obama at a book signing and reading his book, Mattie became a Democrat until her death, much to the chagrin of her husband.

Mattie leaves four children: David Hersrud (Kathleen) of Sturgis, SD; Maggie McLaughlin of Athens, GA; Marnie Hersrud (Howie Nelsen) of Eau Claire, WI and Betsy Luptak (Arnie) of Overland Park, KS. She had eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and several cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Betty and husband Morry.
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 26, 2019
