1/1
Marianne F. Mongello
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marianne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marianne F Mongello

Marco Island - Marianne F. Mongello (née Scialabba) entered into eternal rest September 15, 2020. Visitation will be held at Fuller Funeral Home at 4735 Tamiami Trail E, Naples, FL on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at Palm Royale Cemetery in Naples, Florida. Mrs. Mongello resided in Marco Island, Florida. She grew up in Brooklyn, NY. She graduated from Dominican Academy in New York City in 1959. She attended Brooklyn College Academy from 1960 through 1962 where she obtained her Radiologic Technologist License. In 1962, she married the love of her life Nicolas Mongello and they were together until his passing in 2010. The Mongellos relocated to Plainfield, NJ in 1965. In 1978, she helped found TRICAT Radiology in Edison, NJ, and served as its Administrator until 2007. She also owned and ran Mongello's Restaurant in Naples, Florida from 2008 through 2013. Mrs. Mongello had many interests including antiquing, traveling all across the United States, and spending time with her family. She is survived by her two sons, Louis Mongello and his wife, Deanna, of Windermere, FL and Fred Mongello and his fiancé Rebecca Krieger, of Hernando, FL; and grandchildren, Marion Rose and Nicolas Peter. She will be dearly missed by her innumerable family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Mongello's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org. For online condolences visit www.Fullernaples.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naples Daily News from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Fuller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved