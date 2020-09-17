Marianne F Mongello
Marco Island - Marianne F. Mongello (née Scialabba) entered into eternal rest September 15, 2020. Visitation will be held at Fuller Funeral Home at 4735 Tamiami Trail E, Naples, FL on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at Palm Royale Cemetery in Naples, Florida. Mrs. Mongello resided in Marco Island, Florida. She grew up in Brooklyn, NY. She graduated from Dominican Academy in New York City in 1959. She attended Brooklyn College Academy from 1960 through 1962 where she obtained her Radiologic Technologist License. In 1962, she married the love of her life Nicolas Mongello and they were together until his passing in 2010. The Mongellos relocated to Plainfield, NJ in 1965. In 1978, she helped found TRICAT Radiology in Edison, NJ, and served as its Administrator until 2007. She also owned and ran Mongello's Restaurant in Naples, Florida from 2008 through 2013. Mrs. Mongello had many interests including antiquing, traveling all across the United States, and spending time with her family. She is survived by her two sons, Louis Mongello and his wife, Deanna, of Windermere, FL and Fred Mongello and his fiancé Rebecca Krieger, of Hernando, FL; and grandchildren, Marion Rose and Nicolas Peter. She will be dearly missed by her innumerable family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Mongello's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org
. For online condolences visit www.Fullernaples.com