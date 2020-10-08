OYER, Marianne Age 79, of Dayton OH, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 11, 2020. Marianne was born to James Anderson and Mary Eileen Hartley on April 10, 1941. She graduated from Julienne (though she commonly referred to it as "Jail-ienne") Catholic High School in 1958, and went on to become a stewardess for American Airlines until she married Roman A. Schwieterman II of Dayton, OH in 1962. Marianne began her real estate career in 1970 in Middletown, OH before moving to Marco Island, FL where she starting working as a banquet manager for O'Shea's Restaurant. It was about that time that she married Captain Hank Oyer (Irvin W.) in 1983. Theirs was a marriage of genuine love that passed the test of time lasting over 35 years. She quickly obtained her Florida real estate license where she became highly successful on Marco Island and was touted as the number one salesperson on multiple occasions. Always the business mind with people first, she initiated "Pitch Plus" which was a mechanism for realtors in multiple offices to exchange information about the homes they had for sale allowing them to better match clients with properties that suited them - this was way before internet made that exchange a lot simpler. Marianne was a long time parishioner of San Marco Catholic Church serving as an Usher. Marianne was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia, and her husband Hank's death was a crushing blow that caused the disease to take an incredibly fast turn. The beautiful happy woman maintained a wonderful attitude though the disease took its toll physically. Everyone who encountered her loved her. Even at the end, she could make you laugh out loud. Mostly because you never knew what was going to come out of her mouth - in a good way, of course. Marianne's greatest joy in life was spending time with her family. She loved her children and her "baby chickens" as she called her grandchildren. She would drop everything to spend time with them. Even the clients had to wait. Whenever they would visit, each and every one of them had their own favorite beverages, food and snacks on hand. She made sure she knew what each one wanted ahead of time and had it ready. Though she disliked the beach, she loved making an amazing meal for all her children and her baby chicks coming home from the beach. Wherever Marianne was, there was always a party with happiness, food, fun and a good time where you knew you were loved and cared for. It didn't matter how young or old you were, you were welcomed. When the garage door was up, just come on in. There was always room for one or two, or ten more. Nothing phased her. Her patience and kindness were endless. Marianne was known for her generosity. She gave happily to anyone and everyone she encountered in need. When she had a big sale, it was nothing for her to go to an orphanage on a whim, shuttle all the children to a store and buy a new pair of shoes for each one of them. She always believed anything you give away with a good heart will come back to you ten-fold, and she practiced what she preached. God truly put an angel on this earth when he created her, and she will be missed by so many. Marianne is survived by two children, Theresa (Teri) Litteral of Beavercreek, OH and Roman (Romey) A. Schwieterman III of Powder Springs, GA and baby chicks, Roman Schwieterman IV and Riley Schwieterman of Powder Springs, GA, Lauren and Chris Maloon of Kettering, OH, Adam and Annie Clifton of Galena, OH, Sarah Litteral and David Litteral of Cincinnati, OH as well as great grandchildren Jaxon, Christopher, Brookelynn, Kathryn, Loralee, Alexandra and Christian. Marianne is also survived by her brothers Robert Hartley of Troy, OH, Dennis Hartley of West Carrollton, OH and her sister Patricia Oyer of Land O'Lakes, FL as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Marianne was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Phillip Hartley and James Hartley. Service will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Church of the Incarnation, 55 Williamsburg Lane, Centerville, OH 45459. A public Visitation will begin at 4:00 PM and the Celebration of life will be held immediately afterward at 5:00 PM at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, OH 45432. Should you be able to attend, please come with a story. If you need additional information or are unable to be there, please leave a story at www.newcomerdayton.com/Obituary/189212/Marianne-Oyer/Dayton-OH,
and your story will be shared at the celebration. Should you have any pictures to share, the family would be so very appreciative as they are going to be consolidated into a movie for the celebration. Please e-mail them to rhondaehaley@gmail.com.