Marianne (Baerwald) Sander
Naples, FL
Marianne Sander peacefully went to heaven on April 20, 2019 to be with our risen Lord. She was greatly loved and will be held in the hearts of many friends and family she graciously touched during her lifetime.
Born 12/21/1928 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Marianne attended Valparaiso University where she married Bob Sander in 1950 and lived in St. Paul, Minnesota until they retired in Bonita Beach,
Florida.
Marianne throughout her life demonstrated her love for God and willingness to serve others. She was a
pioneer as the first woman vice president in the history of
Augsburg University where she served as the Vice President of
Student Affairs. She also served many years as the
President of the Friends of Barefoot Beach Preserve. She also served with her voice in the church choir, her caring as part of the Stephen Ministries and her philanthropy in
support of Valparaiso University, Augsburg University, Luther Seminary and Emmanuel Lutheran Church. These examples, among others, demonstrated the way in which Marianne exercised her deep and profound faith in Jesus Christ throughout her life, a legacy that will be forever
cherished by her family.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Bob Sander and her children Robert Sander Jr (wife Lenda), Margaret
Sander, Elizabeth Moreira (husband Jorge), John Sander (wife Barb), nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 777 Mooring Line Dr, Naples, FL 34102 on Saturday, April 27, at 10:00 AM Visitation and 11:00 Service followed by a reception.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Emmanuel Lutheran Church.
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 25, 2019