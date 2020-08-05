Marie Benita Gillespie



Naples



Marie Benita Gillespie, a resident of The Carlisle in Naples, Florida, died on Monday, July 13, 2020 after a courageous battle with leukemia.



Benita was born on December 27,1935 in Brooklyn, NY, the first child of Bennett and Marie (Schultz) Lamond. She attended St. Anselm's School, St. Savior's High School and Brooklyn College where she majored in Education and graduated Magna Cum Laude and Phi Beta Kappa. She was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority where she made a number of life-long friends.



Benita married Robert Charles (Bob) Gillespie (who died in September, 2019) on July 19,1959. During their sixty years together they shared a love of travel. They journeyed throughout the United States and visited most countries in Europe as well as Mexico, Canada and many of the Caribbean Islands. Her friends and relatives have seen the slides, which she lovingly narrated, as proof of their adventures. They spent summers in East Hampton, NY for over 30 years.



Benita and Bob lived in Garden City, Long Island for many years. She taught for more than twenty-five years including over twenty years at the Stewart School in Garden City.



After she retired they moved to New York City, and after Bob retired, they moved to Naples. She loved singing and joined a group called the Song Birds which entertains at senior residences and at holiday events.



Benita had a wry sense of humor and was a self taught expert in Meteorology. One of her favorite activities was tracking hurricanes from the moment they formed in southern Atlantic waters till they (hopefully) passed Florida.



Her brother, Bennett John of Chestertown, MD, predeceased her as did her nephew Matthew Lamond. She is survived by her brother, James Franklin Lamond and his wife Mary Beth, her nephew and godson, Jaime and his wife, Jenna, her niece Claire and her husband Greg Condon and her niece Elizabeth Tripp as well as six grand nieces and nephews, Sebastian, Luke and Owen Lamond, Charlie and Carolina Condon and Desmond Tripp.



Gifts in Benita's memory can be made to the Matthew Lamond Scholarship Fund at Xavier High School, 30 West 16th Street, New York, NY 10011.









