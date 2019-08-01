|
|
Marie G. Gleason
Naples - Marie G. Gleason, 92, of Naples, FL, passed away peacefully in her sleep at the Georgeson Hospice House in Naples on July 10, 2019. Though it was the wee hours of the morning, the ceiliúradh teaghlaigh was just beginning in heaven where Marie rejoined the love of her life, her husband Danny, and the apple of her eye, her daughter Frances, whom we all knew as Fran. And while we here on earth saw the lightening and heard the thunder that morning, it was just the Gleason family ramping up their celebration of their good fortune and happiness to be together again.
Marie was born in Melrose, Massachusetts to the late Phillip A. Painchaud and Gertrude Shanley Painchaud. Although Marie lived in Naples for the past thirty years, she never lost her love for Rhode Island and her hometown of Coventry: once a Quahog, always a Quahog she would say.
Marie was a registered nurse and worked for more than 20 years at Kent County Hospital in Warwick, RI. She and Danny were also long time members of the Ceilidhe Club of Rhode Island. After retiring to Naples with Danny and Fran, she and Danny were instrumental in establishing the Naples Irish-American Club in 1990 and were very involved in its activities as well as everything Irish including the Naples St. Patrick's Day Parade. Marie was also a long time usher at St. Peter the Apostle Church in East Naples. Most notable about Marie was her boundless and unconditional love of children.
Marie is survived by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews: most especially her angel of love and hope, Elizabeth Bell Gilheeney of Wakefield, RI.
Marie will be laid to rest at a graveside service at Naples Memorial Gardens at 111th Avenue North, North Naples on August 2, 2019 at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Avow Hospice of Naples, FL or the Alzheimer's Support Network of Naples, FL.
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 1, 2019