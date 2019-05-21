Services
Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
525 - 111th Ave N
Naples, FL 34108
(239) 597-3101
Marie Brookins
Marie Grace Brookins

Marie Grace Brookins Obituary
Marie Grace Brookins

Naples, FL

Marie Grace Brookins, long time Naples resident, Marie (Iannucci) Brookins passed into the loving arms of the Lord on May 19, 2019 with her husband of 62 years, Bill, by her side. She was born on December 14, 1926 in Westbury, NY.

Marie is survived by her brother, Joseph (Lillian); sisters, Julia Summa, Anna Pancotti, and Gloria Ciardullo (Frank). She was predeceased by her parents Alfonso and Julia, her brother Al, brothers-in-law Duane Summa and Bob Pancotti.

Marie was the beloved aunt of 19 nieces and nephews and their many children and grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Williams Catholic Church on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Marie's memory to Avow Hospice, 1095 Whipporwill Lane, Naples.
Published in Naples Daily News on May 21, 2019
