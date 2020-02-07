|
|
Marie Miele
Naples - On Wednesday January 29, 2020 Leonie "Lee" Miele passed away at Avow Hospice in Naples Florida. She was born Marie Leonie Robichaud in Shippagan New Brunswick, Canada on March 11, 1950. She graduated from High School in Stratford CT and excelled at painting and drawing. Lee became a self taught artist and was very successful in watercolors, acrylics and trompe L'oeil murals. One of her more famous murals was a chateau vineyard scene at the French restaurant "The Chardonnay" in Naples Florida. Her work in a private home in Bonita Bay was also featured in Naples Illustrated. Lee was a vibrant social butterfly and was gorgeous inside and out. She had a great love for Cape Cod, The Florida Keys, the beach and the ocean. Lee loved her family and decorating, planting flowers, dolphins, manatees, the beauty in nature, cooking, fishing, boating, music, great conversation, summers in Provincetown Cape Cod with her son Josh, Capri Italy, Amalfi Italy, hydrangeas, collecting and selling antiques, having a great tan, her Saab convertible, misty cigarettes, white Zinfandel and being the life of the party. She was pre-deceased by her parents Armand Robichaud and Cordelia (Brideau) Robichaud. She is survived by her sons Joshua Liska of Boston, Christopher Liska of Cape Cod, grandsons Max and Dakota Liska, Brother Martial Robichaud of Woodruff SC, Pierrette (Robichaud) Breede of Port Charlotte, and many dear friends. A Celebration of her life is being planned for Naples Florida, Provincetown Cape Cod and Capri Italy.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020