Marie R. Remick
1941 - 2020
Marie R. Remick, 78, a resident of Marco Island, died on May 3rd in Marco Island. She was born in Syracuse, NY on September 5, 1941, the daughter of the late Andrew and Sophie (Priest) Rychter. Marie was a graduate of Eastwood High School and a 1962 graduate of Syracuse University where she was a member of Phi Mu. She resided in Syracuse and Fayetteville, NY until moving to Massachusetts in 1987 to accept a position with M/A-Com, a high tech electronics firm. She was the wife of the late Ronald A. Remick, founder of the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home, Hampton, NH who predeceased her in 2016. Marie enjoyed reading, quilting and had been making masks for friends and family. She led a book club, was in a grief group and enjoyed the friendships she made there. Her kind and loving spirit will be missed and she is fondly remembered by all who knew her. Mrs. Remick leaves two daughters, Laura Markley of Boston, MA and Linda Markley of Syracuse, NY. She also leaves behind the father and step-mother of her two daughters, Robert and Lorraine Markley. Services will be private. Burial will be at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Syracuse, NY. If desired, donations can be made to the no-kill shelter of one's choice.




Published in Naples Daily News from Jul. 16 to Jul. 21, 2020.
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
