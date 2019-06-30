Services
Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
525 111th Avenue North
Naples, FL 34108
(239) 597-3101
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anne's Chapel
Naples, FL
Marie V. "Dolly" Arrigo

Marie V. "Dolly" Arrigo Obituary
Marie V. "DOLLY" Arrigo

Naples - Marie V. "DOLLY" Arrigo joined her beloved husband, Lawrence T. "Larry" Arrigo, in heaven on June 18, 2019. She lived 101 happy and fulfilling years on this earth. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA and worked as an accountant for Country Belle Dairy where she met Larry, the love of her life. She and Larry moved to Naples, FL in 1969 and never looked back. She was an independent woman and very active, even driving until age 98 years. The family wishes to thank Dolly's devoted friends for her care, especially Linda, Marsha, Courtney, Vince & Enza, and many others too numerous to mention. She will be missed by her many family and friends in Pittsburgh and Naples. She is survived by her Nieces: Corinne Ricci, Victoria Harb, (Anthony), Marianne Marchionna (Paul) of Pittsburgh, PA and Thomas Ricci, Boston, MA and many great nieces and nephews. A memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, July 6 at 11:00 at St. Anne's Chapel, Naples, FL. Arrangements are being handled by Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens.
Published in Naples Daily News on June 30, 2019
