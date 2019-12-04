|
|
Marilyn Asselin
Naples - Marilyn Asselin, 84, passed away peacefully on December 2nd in Naples, FL. She was born April 5, 1935 in Springfield, MA to John and Anne (Anderson) Ireland. She is pre-deceased by her husband of 54 years, Gerald Asselin, and is survived by her three children and their spouses, Lydia Asselin (Cindy), Peter Asselin (Pat), and David Asselin (Jay), as well as her granddaughter, Kayla.
A graduate of Classical High School and American International College (AIC) in Springfield, MA, Marilyn and her husband raised their children in Longmeadow, MA. She held down numerous volunteer positions before returning to the workforce as the owner and principal of a regional executive search firm. She continued her career as the director of the AIC Career Development Office, and held volunteer positions on various civic and community boards. When Marilyn and her husband moved to Naples full-time in 1996, she became an active volunteer at Naples Community Hospital, Mended Hearts, and the Collier County Library.
She loved travel, theater, good food, an engaging mystery, and watching NFL football.
A private memorial service and burial will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made in Marilyn's honor to Avow Hospice, Naples, FL.
Cremation has been entrusted to the Beachwood Cremation Society, 4444 Tamiami Trail N., Naples (239)261-1767.
Published in Naples Daily News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019