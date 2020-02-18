|
Marilyn Beddor
Marilyn Beddor, loving mother and wife, devout Catholic, loyal and gracious friend, died peacefully on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2020, at home, surrounded by her family. She was 86 years old.
Born in Minneapolis, the only child of George Branchaud and Alice Duggan Branchaud, Marilyn was blessed to share her life with Frank Beddor, Jr., her husband of 50 years, and their four children, nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and many friends and extended family members. Marilyn resided in Naples, Florida, and she loved spending her summers with family on Christmas Lake, in Minnesota.
Marilyn was a graduate of the Academy of Holy Angels in Minneapolis, and St. Catherine University in St. Paul. Following college, she worked in fashion advertising for Dayton's Department Store in downtown Minneapolis, where her intuitive sense of design and beauty— which she later cultivated by educating herself in the arts—first became widely apparent. She married Frank Beddor on June 29th, 1957, after he declared his love for her on a huge billboard in downtown Minneapolis.
Devoted to her husband and children, Marilyn always took a leading part in the family's active lifestyle—whether it was a genial game of tennis, a spirited but loving competition in downhill skiing, or a thrill-seeking afternoon skydiving. During the family's years of autocross racing, she was a perennial top-ten performer at Brainerd International Raceway, and her lead foot became legendary among her children's classmates. How cool, to have a mom who drove so fast!
Elegant: the one word most often used to describe Marilyn. But with her elegance came a strong will and an endearing, compassionate nature. She was a woman unafraid to speak her mind, committed to causes important to her, and for whom faith was paramount. An ardent supporter of Habitat for Humanity, the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, and the Minneapolis Institute of Art, Marilyn received the Papal title, Dame of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem , an honor given to exemplary Catholics for their selfless work on behalf of church and country.
Marilyn's appreciation for people, for the wealth and wisdom that came from open-heartedly mingling with folks of various temperaments and backgrounds, was crucial to the success of the Beddor family's printing conglomerate. As co-owner and partner with her husband, she infused the business' artistic, health, and social spheres with her grace and sensitivity.
Throughout her life, Marilyn had a passion for adventure and an infectious enthusiasm for different cultures. She traveled widely throughout the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Asia, visiting India, one of her favorites, six times and immersing herself in the day-to-day of its far-flung villages and cities. Nothing made her happier than sharing such enriching experiences with family and friends.
As the possessor of an exquisite, gentle, kind, loyal, and loving heart, Marilyn will be deeply missed. Her family celebrates the example she set, the love she shared, and the spirit of grace, dedication, and faith she leaves behind.
Preceded in death by her husband and parents, Marilyn's life, legacy, and influence are celebrated by her loving daughter, Michelle of Chanhassen; son Frank Beddor III of Los Angeles and his children Luc and Ava; son Steven (Gail Dorn) of Chanhassen and their children Paige, (great-granddaughter Vada), Paris (great-granddaughter Frankie and great-grandson West), Elliot, Josie, and Sarah; son David (Robin) of Chanhassen and their children Cassie and Zachary. Marilyn is also survived by 36 nieces and nephews and many longtime friends.
Mass of Christian Burial Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:30 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 680 Mill St., Excelsior. Visitation Thurs. 4-7 PM also at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church (in the gathering space) and also one hour prior to the service on Friday. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Shorewood.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sharing and Caring Hands in Minneapolis or Habitat for Humanity in Naples.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020